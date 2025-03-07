Garbage truck flips over on Highway 101 in Sonoma County, blocking lanes

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County were closed Friday morning following a garbage truck crash.

The California Highway Patrol said in a social media post the truck rolled over at about 10:30 a.m. near Limerick Lane, and traffic was being diverted off the highway at Arata Lane in Windsor until the truck can be removed.

Crews work to clear an overturned garbage truck on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Healdsburg, March 7, 2025. California Highway Patrol

The garbage truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP. There was no word on what caused the crash.

The roadway was reopened as of 1:54 p.m., the CHP said.