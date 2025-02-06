Bay Area leaders vow to uphold sanctuary laws as Trump administration seeks to withhold funding

The Trump administration is making moves to withhold U.S. Department of Justice funds from cities and states with "sanctuary" laws the administration claims thwart federal efforts to enforce immigration laws.

During President Trump's first term, California established the California Values Act, otherwise known as the state's sanctuary law, which bars state and local police from enforcing federal immigration laws and limits police cooperation with federal immigration officials.

New Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered an end to DOJ grants for jurisdictions that "unlawfully interfere with federal law enforcement" just hours after she was sworn in Wednesday. President Trump's "Protecting the American People Against Invasion" executive order also aimed at denying federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, Bay Area leaders are vowing to uphold sanctuary laws to protect undocumented communities.

Former FBI Special Agent Jeffrey Harp warns the DOJ's freeze on funding to sanctuary cities like San Francisco could significantly impact local law enforcement.

"Those grants are used to buy equipment, to buy things the law enforcement officers will train, you know, flashlights, boots, shoes, body armor, all that kind of stuff that law enforcement uses to further protect our local citizens," said Special Agent Harp.

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration's New Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memo to end funding to all sanctuary jurisdictions that refuse to comply with federal immigration laws.

"As of recently, as I believe today or yesterday, San Jose actually received Bureau of Justice Assistance funding in the amount of 2.5 million dollars for rape kits that, over 900 rape kits, so that's just an example from San Jose," said Special Agent Harp.

San Francisco has doubled down on its commitment to remain a sanctuary city.

Mayor Daniel Lurie alluded to potential legal action to support that stance.

"Listen, we're monitoring everything coming out of DC. This was a hit, we were hit with this about 8 years ago. We fought back, we actually won in the courts and so district attorney, sorry - City Attorney David Chiu is working on this as we speak," said Mayor Lurie.

Chiu's office said they will have more to say in the coming days.

But experts like Cal State East Bay professor Brandon Philips predict a lawsuit is coming.

"Lawsuits are most likely to be the most effective strategy that cities have available to them. There is on the part of cities especially on the part of states, we do send this revenue to the federal government through taxes and other mechanisms so in a sense we are demanding some of the money that we allocate to the federal government continue to be allocated back to us," said Professor Philips.

Another potential battle in the courtroom is brewing between California and the Trump administration. Harp hopes cooler heads prevail.

"I think San Francisco and the Department of Justice are going to have to take a step back and think about what's in the best interest of the community and sometimes that's give and take on both sides. As you always, you know the old says about how everybody has to meet in the middle to make it work, I think this may go there." said Harp.