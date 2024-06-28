"Fuller House" actor makes directorial debut at San Francisco's Frameline film fest

The world's largest LGBTQ film festival ends Saturday in San Francisco. One of the festival's offerings featured a familiar actor making his directorial debut.

Juan Pablo Di Pace, known for his role as the eccentric husband of Kimmy Gibbler on "Fuller House," is more than just a television personality. He is a multifaceted artist whose career spans acting, directing, and writing.

Di Pace reflected on the impact of "Fuller House" in San Francisco, a city he holds dear for its personal significance, during an interview with CBS News Bay Area.

"San Francisco has a lot of amazing meanings to me, as you can tell," said Di Pace. "It's a reminder of a time in my life that was very important, which was 'Fuller House.'"

Beyond his acting prowess, Di Pace has ventured into directing with his debut feature film, "Duino." A poignant coming-of-age story about young love, it was shot in Italy and Argentina.

The film made its North American premiere at the prestigious Frameline 48 International LGBTQ Film Festival this month. Speaking about his transition to directing, Di Pace spoke about his passion for storytelling.

"I am so passionate about telling stories, I've been doing that as a musician, an actor, and I really wanted to direct," Di Pace said.

"Duino" was co-directed by Andres Estrada and explores themes close to Di Pace's heart and personal journey.

"I think to be vulnerable is to be an artist anyway. You have to be vulnerable, it is the only way," he said.

The film resonates deeply with the LGBTQ+ community, a sentiment echoed by acting legend Rita Moreno, who attended the premiere.

"I think this is such an important evening," Rita Moreno told CBS News.

The Frameline festival, celebrated as the largest and longest-running queer film festival globally, provided a fitting platform for the debut of "Duino." Allegra Madsen, Executive Director of Frameline, underscored the festival's significance.

"This is the place to be if you've made a queer film," she said.

Despite its specific focus, Di Pace believes the film's themes of first love and familial relationships are universally relatable.

"We've all fallen in love for the first time. We've all obsessed with that one person. And we all had parents that tried to do their best. Those are the concepts that I really wanted to talk about on this film," he said.

In "Duino," life imitates art as it explores the constant journey of self-discovery. For Di Pace, each story he tells, whether through acting or directing, adds another layer to his artistic journey—a journey that continues to unfold with each new project.

"Life is a journey. It's a constant journey," Di Pace said. "You're always learning about something. Mostly, you're always learning about yourself."