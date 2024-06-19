Fremont police identify knife-wielding suspect who was shot by officer

Fremont police identified the suspect who was shot by an officer on Sunday morning.

He was identified as 31-year-old Fremont resident Sean Patrick McMahan.

Around 9 a.m., police received a report of a carjacking in the parking lot of a store on the 4400 block of Osgood Road. The suspect allegedly had a knife, and was gone by the time police got to the scene.

Police soon found someone who matched the suspect description walking on Automall Parkway, west of Osgood Road.

The officer who found him initiated contact and told him to stop. However, the suspect kept walking and began approaching the officer while wielding a knife.

According to Fremont police, the officer told the suspect numerous times to stop and tried to create space between them. But the suspect continued, and the officer shot him.

McMahan was hit once. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and is in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Police are still investigating and said they will be forwarding criminal charges to the district attorney's office in the coming days.

Anyone who saw the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to call police at 510-790-6900.