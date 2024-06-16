Watch CBS News
Fremont officer shoots suspect armed with knife after report of carjacking

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Fremont police said an officer shot a suspect who was armed with a knife on Sunday. 

Around 9 a.m., police received a report of a carjacking in the parking lot of a store on the 4400 block of Osgood Road. According to police, the suspect had a knife and left before officers arrived. 

Not long after, officers saw someone who matched the suspect description near Automall Parkway, west of Osgood Road, and initiated contact. Police said the suspect was still armed with a knife. 

During the confrontation, one officer shot the suspect. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, police said. No officers were injured. 

The identities of the officer and the suspect will be released in the following days. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-790-6900. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 1:49 PM PDT

