Fremont police chief bemoans recent "senseless, criminal, violent acts" in the city

Fremont's chief of police lamented on Sunday recent killings in the city, including a young girl, that have agonized the local community.

On July 13, the body of a 3-year-old girl who went missing from Fremont was found dead at a recycling facility in San Jose after she was allegedly killed by her father, who reportedly died by suicide. On Saturday, a man and a woman were shot and killed in separate circumstances.

In a statement, Police Chief Sean Washington deemed the recent killings as "senseless, criminal, violent acts" and offered his condolences, prayers and support to the affected families of the victims.

"During difficult times, we understand that highly publicized violent incidents can cause angst and concern. I can assure you that our officers, dispatchers, and other members of our department are working hard, around the clock, to serve and protect our community.

While these incidents may be shared and socialized on digital platforms, we remain committed to communicating and providing factual updates as these cases progress unless sharing information compromises the investigation or creates an officer or community safety concern," Washington said.

"This commitment allows us to remain proactive in our efforts to identify crime mitigation strategies, utilizing technology, and analyzing crime. The City of Fremont remains a safe community; however as I have said in the past, our work is never done. We stand with our community and will continue to do all we can to identify and hold accountable those in our society who cause pain, harm, and cruelty in our community," he added.

According to Washington, he and the police believe that the deadly shootings on Saturday were committed by individuals who do not reside in Fremont.