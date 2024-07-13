Watch CBS News
Missing 3-year-old Fremont girl found dead in San Jose

By Jose Fabian

Fremont police said the missing 3-year-old girl was found dead in San Jose on Saturday. 

According to San Jose police, they received a call around 4:40 a.m. about a possibly deceased juvenile found at a recycling facility. 

Officers were sent to the facility and confirmed that a child had been found dead. Fremont police said they were contacted by San Jose police and told a girl believed to be Elle Lorenzo was found dead. 

Lorenzo was reported missing Friday after her father was found dead in San Francisco. She was reported missing by her mother. 

Police said the girl had been with her father as part of a custody agreement. 

