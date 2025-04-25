Investigators: Fremont animal remains were sheep possibly from restaurant; no crime suspected

Police in Fremont said decapitated animal remains recently found at a train station have been identified as sheep possibly butchered for human consumption, adding there is no evidence that a crime had occurred.

In a lengthy statement posted Thursday, the department provided an update into the investigation, which was prompted after the remains were found at the Centerville Train Depot on Fremont Boulevard on April 12.

At the time, Amtrak Police notified Fremont officers about a "decapitated and eviscerated" animal that was found on a bench at the station. Police located the animal, along with several bags which included remains from a second decapitated animal along with entrails.

"Immediately upon learning of this situation, the Department prioritized the investigation and used all available resources possible to attempt to determine what occurred," police said.

Police said the initial investigating officer took "appropriate steps" to secure the scene, seek additional resources, interview all parties involved and canvass the area for evidence, witnesses and security cameras.

At the time, there were no nearby witnesses and a camera that could have captured the incident was not functioning. The department also interviewed the callers, who said they were aboard a train when they saw the remains and couldn't provide information about who was possibly involved.

Forensic analysis provided by University of California, Davis determined that the animal was a dorper sheep. There was no evidence of foul play or poor treatment of the sheep, which are commonly raised for food consumption.

"Based on the condition of the remains that were found, indicators suggest that it was professionally butchered," police said.

Officers also contacted local ranchers, but determined none were raising dorper sheep.

Police said they identified restaurants near the train station that could be the source of the remains and that the remains were possibly removed from the trash but stressed that the theory is speculative and that more evidence is needed.

"With UC Davis analysis that the sheep were likely butchered for human consumption, we have not been able to substantiate a crime occurred," the department said.

Police said the investigation has been suspended. The Alameda County Public Health Department, which regulates local restaurants, has been notified.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800.