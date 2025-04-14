Fremont police investigate after decapitated animals found at train station

Police in Fremont announced Monday that they have launched an investigation after two decapitated animals were found at a train station over the weekend.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were notified by Amtrak Police about a "decapitated and eviscerated animal" that was found on a bench at the Centerville Train Station on Fremont Boulevard. When Fremont officers arrived, they found the animal on the bench.

Police were not able to determine the species of the animal.

Officers said they located several bags next to the bench, which included a second decapitated and eviscerated animal along with entrails.

Police said Monday that a forensic veterinarian was contacted to assist in identifying the species of the animals. No threats have been identified as being associated with the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Fremont Animals Services by calling 510-790-6635 and to speak with Sgt. Ceniceros. Tips can also be given anonymously by texting "Tip FremontPD" to 888-777 or by visiting the police department's website.