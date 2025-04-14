Watch CBS News
Fremont police investigate after decapitated animals found at train station

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Fremont announced Monday that they have launched an investigation after two decapitated animals were found at a train station over the weekend.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were notified by Amtrak Police about a "decapitated and eviscerated animal" that was found on a bench at the Centerville Train Station on Fremont Boulevard. When Fremont officers arrived, they found the animal on the bench.

Police were not able to determine the species of the animal.

Officers said they located several bags next to the bench, which included a second decapitated and eviscerated animal along with entrails.

Police said Monday that a forensic veterinarian was contacted to assist in identifying the species of the animals. No threats have been identified as being associated with the incident.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Fremont Animals Services by calling 510-790-6635 and to speak with Sgt. Ceniceros. Tips can also be given anonymously by texting "Tip FremontPD" to 888-777 or by visiting the police department's website.

