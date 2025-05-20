DA charges former rookie San Francisco police officer in connection with alleged DUI crash

A former San Francisco police officer and recent academy graduate was charged in connection with an alleged drunk driving crash that injured several people, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said on Tuesday.

The DA's office said 28-year-old Ryan Kwong, who recently graduated from the San Francisco Police Academy, will be arraigned on Wednesday on the following charges.

Four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury

Four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol with a .08% BAC causing injury

Three counts of reckless driving causing injury

Kwong is also accused of driving at an excessive speed recklessly, having a BAC greater than .15%, and of personally inflicting great bodily injury on the victims.

The charges are in connection with a crash that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

When they arrived, they found one vehicle with three people inside who were all injured. One of them had life-threatening injuries and the others had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The vehicle Kwong was allegedly driving had one passenger, Kwong and the passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening. Police investigating the crash suspected that Kwong was under the influence and arrested him on suspicion of DUI.

Kwong was a recent police academy graduate and had just started his field training. He was off duty at the time of the crash.

On Tuesday, San Francisco Police confirmed Kwong was no longer employed with the department.

His arraignment is on Wednesday.