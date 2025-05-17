Off-duty San Francisco officer arrested on suspicion of DUI in serious injury crash

An off-duty San Francisco officer was arrested following a crash that injured three people early Saturday night, police said.

Police identified the officer as 28-year-old Ryan Kwong and said he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Just before 2 a.m., police went to Sunset Boulevard and Rivera Street for a crash involving two vehicles.

Police said the vehicle driven by the victim had three people inside it. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The vehicle driven by Kwong had two occupants, police said. Kwong and his passenger both had injuries that were not life-threatening.

All the people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the crash led officers to suspect Kwong of being under the influence, police said. He was then arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injuries and other charges, police said.

He was booked into the San Francisco County Jail.

"This incident was incredibly tragic, and my heart goes out to the injured victims," said Chief Bill Scott in a press release. "We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case. No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty."

Kwong recently graduated from the San Francisco Police Academy as part of its 284th Class. He was sworn in on May 15 and had just begun his field training.

"My thoughts are with those injured in this incredibly upsetting incident. Our police officers work hard to keep San Franciscans safe, and we expect them to follow the law on and off duty—no exceptions. Thank you to the officers who responded immediately," Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a statement.