Fire in Morgan Hill near Highway 101 burns 71 acres; 40% contained

MORGAN HILL — Firefighters said they are making good progress on a fire burning by the freeway in north Morgan Hill Wednesday evening, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze is burning at northbound Interstate Highway 101 at Coyote Creek Golf Drive, Cal Fire said. It was at 71 acres as of 8:10 p.m. and was 40 percent contained.

Cal Fire first announced the fire at 6 p.m. when it was reported at 2 acres.