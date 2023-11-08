Watch: Fire destroys 7-Eleven store in San Leandro

A fire completely destroyed a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro Wednesday afternoon.

The store at E. 14th Street and 136th Avenue was engulfed in flames and a large column of smoke billowing out from the fire was seen for miles around.

The two-alarm fire caused the roof to collapse and gutted the single-story building.

Firefighters pour water on a burning 7-Eleven store at E. 14th Street and 136th Avenue in San Leandro, November 8, 2023. KPIX

It was not known whether there were any injuries. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Traffic on E. 14th between 138th and San Leandro Boulevard was shut down during the fire response. As of 2:15 p.m., southbound travel on E. 14th was reopened but northbound traffic was still blocked.

People were urged to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.