Fire crews in Contra Costa County responded to a fire west of Brentwood on Wednesday.

Contra Costa Fire said the fire was near Deer Valley Road and Empire Mine Road.

Firefighters are battling a 50 acre fire at Empire Mine Rd X Deer Valley Rd west of Brentwood (Contra Costa County).

It had burned 50 acres, and it has a rapid rate of spread, according to officials.