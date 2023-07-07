Fire burns outbuilding in Santa Rosa neighborhood

SANTA ROSA -- Firefighters in Santa Rosa on Thursday responded to a structure fire that was threatening a home and other buildings.



The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded at 5:37 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 815 Leo Drive in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

Responding firefighters found a detached outbuilding engulfed in flames and with flames spreading up a redwood grove and threatening a nearby house and additional outbuildings.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes and remained at the scene for about two hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

The building and its contents were considered a total loss. The damage caused by the fire was estimated at $50,000.

Investigators said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature.