Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

Fire at home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset injures two

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Friday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Friday morning news headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:23

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fire injured two people Friday morning, including an elderly resident who was hospitalized in critical condition, at a home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset neighborhood, officials said.

The one-alarm blaze was reported about 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, where a garage fire spread to the home, according to San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

The elderly resident was rescued by firefighters, treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to a hospital. The second person was assisted in escaping the fire and suffered minor injuries, Baxter said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation later Friday.

First published on October 21, 2022 / 11:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.