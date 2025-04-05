Visas issued to 4 UC Berkeley, 6 Stanford members revoked

The visas issued to two students and two recent graduates at UC Berkeley were revoked by the federal government this week, a campus spokesperson said.

Janet Gilmore, campus spokesperson, said two of the visas were issued to an undergraduate and a graduate student.

The other two who had their visas revoked are part of Cal's STEM Optional Practical Training, OPT, program, and had recently graduated.

"The campus is supporting those impacted in accordance with its long-standing procedures for visa revocations and terminated Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records," Gilmore said.

Cal did not provide any other information about the affected members, citing policies and laws relating to the privacy of records.

"Campus officials (and the University of California) are committed to doing what they can to support all members of our community as they exercise their rights under the law. In doing so, the university will continue to follow all applicable state and federal laws," Gilman said.

Stanford University said it learned Friday that four students and two recent graduates also had their student visas revoked during a routine check of the SEVIS database.

"We are not currently aware of the details of the revocations or the reasons for them," Stanford said.

The university added that it was unaware of any presence of immigration authorities on campus on Friday.