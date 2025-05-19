Federal Glover, Contra Costa County's 1st African-American supervisor, dies

Former Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover has died at the age of 69, the county announced Sunday.

Glover served as the county's first African American supervisor and held his seat for 23 years. Before is six terms on the Board, he served as mayor and councilmember in Pittsburg.

He represented District 5, which includes Hercules, Rodeo, Crockett, Martinez, Bay Point, Pacheco, Clyde, Pittsburg, and parts of Antioch and Marsh Creek.

The Contra Costa Board of Supervisors released a statement Sunday about the county's loss.

"Federal's leadership and tireless commitment to improving the lives of residents left a lasting legacy that continues to benefit our County today," reads the statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of working with him."

Glover's wife of 47 years, Janis Glover, also released a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that our family announces the passing of my beloved husband, Federal D. Glover, who departed this life today at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center," she wrote.

On April 29, 2020, as COVID-19 was just ramping up, Glover posted on the Contra Costa County website about his struggles with his health and gratitude he felt to be alive.

"This morning I rose from my bed, placed my right hand across my heart, and gave thanks for the miracle of life. Even though our communities are faced with a daunting public health crisis, I cannot help but be thankful that I am here with both the passion and the power to face life's challenges," he wrote. "Exactly five years ago today, having suffered complete renal and cardiac failure, I was given a rebirth in a marathon 16-hour transplant surgery at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. On that day as one sadly lost his life, I was reborn through the selfless act of giving me their heart and kidneys."

The long-serving supervisor announced he would not be running for reelection last year. He quipped about the adjustment such a life change would require when he spoke of his retirement before the Board last December.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover. Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors

"I'm not sure what it's going to be like," he said. "I know I'll be turning in my card key, so I won't be coming to the building," he chuckled. "I'll have to learn to sleep past 5:30. So many other things that I'll miss about this. I've had the opportunity to work with some amazing people down through the years."

Glover was born on May 9, 1956 in Pittsburg, the child of two parents who left the South during the Great Migration. His father was employed by US Steel, and his mother worked at a local cannery. Glover is one of twelve kids, and was the first of his siblings to have gone to college, the county said.

The Board of Supervisors on Sunday said Glover will be remembered not only for his service but for his compassion and integrity. His wife also spoke of his good works.

"His legacy is one of unwavering commitment to justice, equity, and service," she wrote. "He believed deeply in the power of community and worked tirelessly to uplift and unite the people he was honored to represent.

Glover leaves behind two children and grandchildren, his wife said.

There are no memorial plans in place at this time, Janis Glover said.