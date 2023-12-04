Contra Costa supervisor Federal Glover, first African American on board, to retire after 23 years

PITTSBURG – After 23 years representing East County on the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors, District 5 supervisor Federal Glover on Monday announced his retirement from the board.

Glover won't seek reelection when his term ends in 2024, after six consecutive terms on the board.

Before serving on the board, Glover served as mayor and on the city council of Pittsburg.

When Glover was first elected to the board of supervisors in 2000, he was the only African American and only person of color to have been elected to and serve on the board since the county incorporated in 1850, as one of the first 27 counties when California gained statehood.

He remains the only African American to have served on the Board in the county's 173 years.

Glover served as chairperson of the board in 2004, 2008, 2013 and 2017.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover. Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors

He's also served as chairperson of various county boards, including the public protection committee, equity committee, Los Medanos Healthcare Operations Committee, sustainability committee, northern waterfront ad hoc committee, industrial safety ordinance/Community Warning System ad hoc committee.

He also served on several joint/regional committees and commissions including, but not limited to, Metropolitan Transportation Commission, Contra Costa Transportation Authority, Local Agency Formation Commission, Tri-Delta Transit Authority, Delta Diablo Sanitation District, Contra Costa Health Plan Joint Conference Committee, and Medical Services Joint Conference Committee.

Glover has also been a strong supporter of the urban limit line, which aims to rein in suburban sprawl and preserve open space. He has championed transportation initiatives, securing over $1 billion for improvements to highways and public transit in the region.

According to a statement released by his office, Glover has been a passionate advocate for youth-related services. He initiated county youth conferences which give young people a chance to air their views to community leaders and get valuable information about careers and education. He also convened our area's first youth summit and gang task force, both aimed at supporting youth and providing good role models.

In April 2015, Glover received a new heart and a new kidney and continued to serve on the board of supervisors throughout his period of illness and subsequent recovery.

Glover's retirement from the board will come at the end of the current term in Dec. 2024. During the last year of his term, he'll serve as chairperson of the board once again.