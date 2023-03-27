FDIC: First-Citizens Bank to purchase assets of Silicon Valley Bank

SANTA CLARA -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Sunday announced that North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company will purchase all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bank.

According to the release issued by the FDIC, the 17 former branches of Silicon Valley Bank will open as First-Citizens Bank on Monday, March 27, 2023. Customers of Silicon Valley Bank should continue to use their current branch until they receive notice from First-Citizens Bank that systems conversions have been completed to allow full-service banking at all of its other branch locations.

Depositors of Silicon Valley Bank will automatically become depositors of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company. All deposits assumed by First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company will continue to be insured by the FDIC up to the insurance limit.

Silicon Valley Bank had about $167 billion in assets. Sunday's transaction included the purchase of about $72 billion of Silicon Valley Bank's assets at a discount of $16.5 billion. Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC.

Additionally, the FDIC received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares, Inc., common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled the banking industry and led the FDIC and other regulators to act to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank's health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.