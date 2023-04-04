Man stabbed to death in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 43-year-old man died in a stabbing early Tuesday morning near downtown San Francisco, according to police.



Officers responded at about 2:35 a.m. to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street in the city's Rincon Hill neighborhood and arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, police said.

The name of the 43-year-old is not yet being released by the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrest has been made in the case and San Francisco police have not released any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.