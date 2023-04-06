Memorials, anxiety grow at S.F. Rincon Hill site of tech executive's deadly stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- The fatal attack of former San Francisco resident and tech executive Bob Lee has raised the level of concern for many in the Rincon Hill neighborhood where he was stabbed.

Rincon Hill has changed over the years as high-rise condo buildings have gone up one after another. Some say they used to feel safe in the neighborhood but definitely not now.

Mojo moved to San Francisco from Atlanta in 2019. He said that, during the pandemic, it seemed that crime has got worse.

"Right now it's fever pitch, especially when we have tech titans and captains of industry being murdered on the street," he said.

Mojo says he rarely ventures outside after the sun goes down.

"The reality of it is if your boots are on the ground, this is ground zero. Your heart rate is going to increase and how do I feel? Terrified," Mojo added.

Many were in disbelief to hear the tragedy that happened on the streets at the intersection of Harrison and Main.

Chris Heimbuch worked with Lee and stopped by to drop off flowers and a handwritten note.

"That smile will stay with me forever," Heimbuch said.

Because of this tragedy, Heimbuch says the world has lost a great leader in the tech industry but, most importantly, a loving dad, son and brother.

"This is an emergency that's reached a point to -- what else is this going to take? And I'm not talking about this horrible murder. It happens everywhere, all over the city," Heimbuch said.

According to the East Cut Community Benefit District, Rincon Hill has 24/7 private security paid for through property taxes. There are cameras almost everywhere, capturing activity on the streets but residents like Mojo want to see more of a police presence. He wants to get back to life the way it used to be.

"As far of the quality of life, it's definitely lower. When I first got here, one of the things that brought me here was it had a divine cultural center, there was a lot of things to do and surrounded by like-minded people but everybody's gone."

Mojo says he is contemplating a move himself to a place where there is less anxiety about crime.