Former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani brutally assaulted in Marina District

SAN FRANCISCO -- A brutal and brazen attack on former San Francisco Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani outside his mother's Marina District home has left him battling for his life and neighbors on edge.

According to friends, Carmignani was he leaving the family home on Magnolia Street between Buchanan and Laguna streets on Wednesday when he was approached by three men.

"Last night at 7pm in the marina district at Laguna and Chestnut Street, a friend and former San Francisco Commissioner was brutally beaten by a group of homeless people in front of his home," Joe Alioto Veronese, a prominent lawyer and friend, posted on Twitter. "He is at SF general fighting for his life. Pray4Him."

The three men beat Carmignani with a pipe, leaving him with severe head injuries including a fractured skull. He was rushed to San Francisco General and underwent emergency surgery. His condition has not been released.

"He is a big guy," Veronese told the San Francisco Chronicle. "They slashed his face with a knife and continued to hit him with a pole."

At a community meeting Thursday night on neighborhood safety in the city's Sunset District, San Francisco police chief Bill Scott said an arrest has been made, but did not disclose any other details.

"Our hearts go out to he and his family," Scott told KPIX. "He's expected to survive his injuries which is good news. But these types of brutal attacks and these types of brazen attacks. These are the kinds of things that have people anxious."

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was also at the meeting and commented on the city's second high profile assault this week.

"I've seem the photo of the former commissioner," she told KPIX. "It was a very brutal and violent attack."

The assault came in the same week Cash App founder, MobileCoin CPO Bob Lee stabbed to death in San Francisco's Rincon Hill neighborhood.

San Francisco Crime:

No arrest have been made in Lee's slaying, but both violent assaults have ignited an intense debate over safety in the city.

"Growing up in the Bay Area, in San Jose, I've been to San Francisco several times, and I definitely don't consider SF safe," said Christina Nguyen, who is a tech worker whose job is in the Rincon Hill neighborhood. "There are pockets where I don't feel comfortable walking through in the middle of the day. I would walk around it. Get a car."