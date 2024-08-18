Fans fill Oakland Coliseum for Bay Bridge Series finale

OAKLAND -- The Oakland Coliseum hosted the final Bay Bridge Series on Sunday between the A's and the Giants.

The A's are moving to Sacramento for a couple seasons before heading to Las Vegas.

"There's a super sense of sadness because we know they're leaving. But today is a day of celebration so today can't be the day we mourn," said lifelong A's fan Miguel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez invited about 40 family members and friends -- Giants and A's fans -- to a final Coliseum tailgate party.

"We're doing the wave, we're celebrating, we're making noise. And I'm also taking my son at the end of the game as a tradition to go down and get a ball signed by whatever player will sign it," Rodriguez said.

Fans from both sides of the bay appreciated the cross-town rivalry and the rich history of the two teams. Above all other team highlights is Oct. 17, 1989 when the two teams met in the World Series. At 5:04 p.m., just before the start of Game 3, Candlestick Park was rocked by the Loma Prieta earthquake.

"This is really special right here. I'm definitely going to miss this and I'm sad as a Giants fan," said Adan Chavez.

"It's a happy, sad moment. We're happy because it's my birthday and all of my family is here," said A's fan Maria Christina Gomez-Rodriguez. "But we're heartbroken that they're leaving our town Oakland."

"It started with his pops and he passed it on down to him and now it's onto me. I'm not going to lie, it's an emotional game," said A's fan Jacob Castaneda as he stood next to his father Christopher Castaneda.

The A's will play in Sacramento next season but fans said future games between the two clubs probably won't feel the same.

Major League Baseball reported almost 33,000 people attended the finale on Sunday.

Rodriguez said it's a game he and his family will cherish for a long time.

"I want my kids to be here to remember coming to games in Oakland, California. That's why it's so important for the next generation to get a taste of what I had growing up," Rodriguez said.

The A's last game at the Coliseum will likely be the final regular season game on Sept. 26. MLB officials said that game is already sold out.