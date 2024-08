Fans at Coliseum bid farewell to Bay Bridge Series tradition The Athletics lost to the Giants 4-2 Sunday, as the teams played the final game of the Bay Bridge Series before the A's move to Sacramento next season. Kevin Ko reports. (8-18-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv