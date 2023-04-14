Explosion rocks apartment building in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

PIX Now -- Friday mornings headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- An apartment building in San Jose was rocked by an explosion Friday morning, authorities said.

The explosion happened at a six-unit apartment complex on the 1200 block of Leigh Avenue in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.

The San Jose Fire Department responded at about 10 a.m. to the incident. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Residents of one unit have been displaced, the fire department said. Streets in the area of Leigh and Stokes Street were blocked.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.