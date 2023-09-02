Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Caught on camera: Ex-teacher tackled after storming HS football game in Brentwood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Ex teacher arrested at Heritage High School after running onto field by EastCountyToday on YouTube

BRENTWOOD -- Police in Brentwood arrested a former staff member at a Heritage High School football game Friday evening.

Carlos Hurtado, a 27-year-old man from Oakley, had previously received a trespass admonishment to stay away from the school campus.

Ex-Teacher Tackled at High School Football Game
Image from YouTube video

On Friday, at approximately 7:25 p.m., police officers were alerted by the principal and attempted to approach Hurtado. Hurtado fled on foot in an effort to escape the officers but was ultimately tackled by bystanders within the football stadium, Brentwood police said.

Hurtado was taken into custody for allegedly disrupting a school activity, trespassing and obstruction. He was later booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.

It has not been confirmed why Hurtado's employment was terminated and why he was banned from visiting the school campus.

First published on September 2, 2023 / 3:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.