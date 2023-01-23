Elon Musk returns to witness stand at Tesla buyout tweet trial

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.

Wearing a black tie and white shirt, Musk took the stand, complaining at one point that he was physically uncomfortable because of back pain.

He told the judge he "did not sleep well last night" and was "not at my best."

The focal point of the trial is a tweet in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured."

Under questioning, Musk denied that he picked the $420 price as a joke given its meaning to marijuana enthusiasts, but rather as a roughly 20% premium on the stock price at the time.

"420 price was not a joke," he testified. At another point, he said: "There is some karma around 420 although I should question if that is good or bad karma at this point."

The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court for about a half hour Friday to deliver sworn testimony in front of a nine-person jury and a full room of media and other spectators.

The trial was adjourned for the weekend with Musk being he needed to return Monday to answer more questions.

In his initial appearance on the stand, Musk defended his prolific tweeting as "the most democratic way" to distribute information even while acknowledging constraints of Twitter's 280-character limit can make it difficult to make everything as clear as possible.

"I think you can absolutely be truthful (on Twitter)," Musk asserted on the stand. "But can you be comprehensive? Of course not."

Musk's latest headache stems from the inherent brevity on Twitter, a service that he has been running since completing his $44 billion purchase of it in October.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn't going to happen.

In the first of those those two 2018 tweets, Musk stated "funding secured" for a what would have been a $72 billion buyout of Tesla at a time when the electric automaker was still grappling with production problems and was worth far less than it is now. Musk followed up a few hours later with another tweet suggesting a deal was imminent.

After it became apparent that the money wasn't in place to take Tesla private, Musk stepped down as Tesla's chairman while remaining CEO as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission settlement, without acknowledging any wrongdoing.

The impulsive billionaire came into court wearing a dark suit and tie on the third day of the civil trial in San Francisco that his lawyer unsuccessfully tried to move to Texas, where Tesla is now headquartered, on the premise that media coverage of his tumultuous takeover of Twitter had tainted the jury pool.

The jury that was assembled earlier this week focused intently on Musk while he answered questions posed by Nicholas Porritt, a lawyer representing Tesla shareholders. At one point, Musk asked Porritt if he would speak closer to the microphone so he could hear him better. At other times, Musk craned his neck as he gazed around the courtroom.

Musk, 51, said he cares "a great deal" about investors and also railed against short sellers who make investments that reward them when a company's stock price falls. He called short selling an "evil" practice that should be outlawed, denigrating those who profit from it as "a bunch of sharks."

When shown communications from Tesla investors urging him to curtail or completely stop his Twitter habit before the 2018 buyout tweet, Musk said he couldn't remember all those interactions from years ago, especially since he gets a "Niagara Falls" of emails.

Even before Musk took the stand, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen had declared that the jurors can consider those two tweets to be false, leaving them to decide whether Musk deliberately deceived investors and whether his statements saddled them with losses.

Musk has previously contended he entered into the SEC settlement under duress and maintained he believed he had locked up financial backing for a Tesla buyout during meetings with representatives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.