Suspect in East San Jose gang-related shooting arrested, police say

A San Jose man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a double shooting late last year that police said was gang related.

On the afternoon of Dec. 6, officers were called to a business on the 1100 block of South Capitol Avenue, near Story Road, on reports of a shooting. One victim sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while a second victim was struck in their clothing.

Police said both victims were juvenile males. The suspect left the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

According to a preliminary investigation, the suspect approached the victims and asked for their gang affiliation before producing a firearm and opening fire.

Through a license plate reader, the department's Gang Investigation Unit was able to identify a vehicle associated with the shooting that had left the scene. Detectives were able to identify a suspect, who they said was a documented gang member.

With the help of the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, arrest and search warrants were obtained.

Jose Ortiz-Buenrostro, who was arrested in connection with the shooting of two teens in East San Jose on Dec. 6, 2025. San Jose Police Department

On Tuesday, detectives located the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jose Ortiz-Buenrostro and arrested him. Police said a search of his home yielded the firearm believed to be used in the shooting, along with the clothing he wore at the time.

Various gang paraphernalia was also found, according to officers.

Ortiz-Buenrostro was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.