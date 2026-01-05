Early morning fire breaks out at Buddhist temple in San Jose

Firefighters in San Jose battled a structure fire early Monday morning that broke out at a Buddhist temple previously damaged in a blaze nearly two years ago.

Shortly after 5:35 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-story building on 90 Foss Avenue, near Alum Rock Avenue and Interstate 680. Officials said the building is a mixed-use Buddhist temple.

Firefighters used multiple aerial master streams to control the fire. The building sustained a partial roof collapse.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, officials said. As of about 7:30 a.m., firefighters said they were beginning to clear units from the area and roads near the fire were being reopened.

According to the fire department, the same temple was damaged in a fire on May 13, 2024. In that fire, four residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The cause of Monday's fire was not immediately known.