Driver accused in hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old in East Oakland surrenders to police

A driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a teenager in East Oakland last month has surrendered to authorities, police said Friday.

On the evening of Aug. 19, officers were called to 7200 block of International Boulevard. Police found two pedestrians who were struck and paramedics were called.

The teenage victim, only identified as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, identified as an adult Oakland resident, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the driver had been traveling eastbound on International Boulevard "at a high rate of speed" when he struck the pedestrians, who were in a marked crosswalk. The driver fled the scene and was involved in a second collision involving multiple vehicles on the 8400 block of International.

With the help of local residents and motorists, the driver was taken into custody. Police said a drug recognition expert evaluated the driver and determined that he was intoxicated.

The driver, identified as Agusto Matias, was booked into the Santa Rita Jail. While he was in custody, officers collected his blood for analysis and sought to expedite the analysis, since police said the process typically takes 10-14 days.

"Investigators could not submit the full report to the DA's office prior to having the blood results. A premature submission would not allow for a complete and thorough case against Matias," police said in a statement. "Submitting the proper charges with the correct enhancements would need to be done after having the supported evidence of DUI from the blood draw results."

Matias was in custody for four days. Police said the results were processed, collected and the investigation was sent to the DA's office for charging on Sep. 3.

A warrant was issued for Matias. Police, along with U.S. Marshals, made several attempts to locate and arrest him.

Matias surrendered to Oakland Police on Thursday and was booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

According to jail records, he is facing multiple charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, DUI and driving without a license. Matias is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.