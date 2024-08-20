Watch CBS News
Teen killed, adult injured in hit-and-run crash by alleged DUI driver in Oakland

A teen was killed and an adult went to a hospital after being hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk on International Boulevard in East Oakland on Monday evening.

A little before 6:30 p.m., the 17-year-old Oakland resident was crossing the street near 72nd Avenue with an adult, also from Oakland, when they were hit by a driver headed east "at a high rate of speed," according to Oakland police.

The teen died at the scene and the adult was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver allegedly fled after the collision but was soon involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the 8400 block of International Boulevard before being taken into custody by Alameda County sheriff's deputies, police said.

"It appears alcohol may have been a factor in this collision," according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Any videos or photos that could help with the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

