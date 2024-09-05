Suspected drunk driver charged in hit-and-run crash that killed teen girl in Oakland

A man suspected in a hit-and-run DUI crash in Oakland last month that killed a teenage girl and injured her mother will face multiple felony charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said 37-year-old Agusto Macias was charged with felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, driving with a 0.8% blood alcohol causing injury, leaving the scene of an accident, misdemeanor hit-and-run driving, and being an unlicensed driver.

On August 19, police say Macias was speeding from the scene of a bumper-to-bumper collision on Havenscourt Boulevard near International Boulevard in East Oakland when he struck the teen and her mother as they were in a crosswalk near 72nd Avenue.

The teenager died at the scene and the mother was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver fled from the scene and was involved in a multi-vehicle crash several blocks east on International Blvd. and was taken into custody by Alameda County sheriff's deputies, police said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that my office has filed charges against an individual accused of extremely reckless driving that resulted in the tragic loss of a young life," said District Attorney Pamela Price in a prepared statement. "This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of impaired and reckless driving. It is a preventable crime that destroys lives, devastates families, and places all of our lives in danger unnecessarily. This type of unconscionable behavior will not be tolerated on our city streets."