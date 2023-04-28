Early Game 6 start has some Warriors fans ready to play hooky

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors are a win away from moving on to the next round of the NBA playoffs. They can close out the series against the Kings at home Friday but the league has switched up the tip-off time for Game 6.

For the most part, the Warriors have been starting in the 7 or 7:30 time slot for weeknight games but, for Game 6, tip-off is at 5 p.m. to provide separation from the Lakers game at 7:30. For wage-slave worrywarts clocking out at that hour -- good news: "The Chef" has given all Dubs fans a pass to leave work early.

"Make sure to get your butts in your seats by 5 o'clock. It's a little early but everybody get off work early in the bay. Let's go!" Stephen Curry said.

The 5 o'clock start time will force ticket holders to make some adjustments to get to Chase Center on time. The San Francisco Ferry tweeted, "We're aware that in its conspiracy to kneecap the Warriors' dynasty, the NBA has scheduled Friday's Game 6 for 5:00 pm in hopes fans will arrive late." Of course this is a joke but ferry times have been moved to get fans to Chase on time.

Businesses at Thrive City might be thrilled about the early start.

"Wow. It's kind of crazy. That's all I can say," was the reaction of Ella Chen, assistant manager at Dumpling Time.

Chen says she will step out of her assistant manager role to help in the kitchen.

"I remember in the previous game ...I was doing dishes all day."

On Friday, Chen expects customers will start packing the restaurant at 2 p.m. and keep the establishment busy with a combination of in-person dining and to-go orders. Staff members will be on their feet for the entire shift.

"On game day, I take about 20,00 steps or more because our kitchen is all the way in the back. It's like a block distance from here to the kitchen," said Dumpling Time staffer Liz Le.

Whether they're at Chase Center or watching at home, you can count on Dub Nation to support the team and cheer them on.

"I feel like -- since they beat them at Golden One Center -- they should be able to beat them at home," said Warriors fan Jordan Gomez.