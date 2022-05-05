Concord middle school teacher arrested for alleged lewd acts with minors

CONCORD -- A Concord middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with minors, Concord police said Thursday.

Dean Walker, a teacher at Pine Hollow Middle School, was taken into Thursday morning and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts related to contact with students at the school, police said.

Police notified the Mount Diablo Unified School District about the arrest on Thursday, Superintendent Adam Clark said in a letter to district parents and staff.

The district learned in March about complaints connected to the 60-year-old Walker and had placed him on leave pending the investigation, Clark said.

Police said the case has yet to be presented to the district attorney's office and was still under investigation. Walker was being held at the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Concord Police Detective Andrews Demott at (925) 603-5851.