2 men charged in deadly East Oakland market triple shooting

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed multiple felony charges against two men in connection with the January 3 shooting that killed three people inside a neighborhood market in East Oakland.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson announced Thursday that Darrell Tatmon, 40, and Angelo Lemelle Pharr, 37, are facing charges tied to the deadly shooting, which occurred just days into the new year and contributed to a spike in early 2026 homicides in Oakland.

Tatmon is charged with three counts of murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of felony possession of ammunition. Prosecutors also filed multiple sentencing enhancements, alleging Tatmon caused multiple murders, used a firearm during the crimes, and committed the offenses while out on bail or released on his own recognizance in two felony cases.

Pharr faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors allege additional sentencing enhancements, including prior convictions that qualify as strikes under California's three strikes law. Pharr allegedly was also out of custody on bail or released on his own recognizance on a separate felony case at the time of the shooting, officials said.

Tatmon faces the possibility of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of all charges. Pharr could face a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

"The gunning down of three innocent men — including two brothers — at a neighborhood grocery store sent a shock wave that was felt through our community," Jones Dickson said in a statement.

Pharr was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at the Wiley Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Tatmon is scheduled for a plea hearing there on Friday.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on January 3 inside a market in the 8400 block of International Boulevard. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third later died at a hospital. The deaths brought Oakland's homicide count to five within the first three days of 2026.