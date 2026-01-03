Multiple people dead in Oakland shooting, marking 5 homicides in first days of 2026

A shooting on Saturday in Oakland left three people dead, raising the number of homicides in 2026 in the city to five.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 8400 block of International Boulevard and found three people who had been shot.

Police said two of them died at the scene, and the third died at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting, and police have not released any information about a shooter or shooters.

In the first three days of 2026, there have been a total of five homicides in Oakland: the three victims on Saturday and two victims killed in separate shootings on New Year's Day.

The shootings on Thursday happened on the 2700 block of East 20th Street and at the 4500 block of Market Street.