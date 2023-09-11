Couple marry at San Francisco Cafe International; Landmark site reopens following crime shutdown

A Bay Area couple chose the cafe they met at in San Francisco as the site for their wedding, a landmark location that is recovering after shutting down because of crime.

San Francisco legacy business Cafe International in the city's Lower Haight District closed for a week after back-to-back burglaries. The owner needed some time to decide on the future of her business. KPIX was there when she reopened last Saturday.

On this Sunday morning, a couple that met at the cafe five years ago got married and the business owner officiated the ceremony.

The bride, Candy Smallwood-Busser, started playing jazz at Cafe International in the Summer of 2018.

A long-time cafe customer, Thomas Smallwood-Busser, took notice of a talented newcomer.

"She plays the sax, the flute, the base, she sings," said Thomas. "I immediately saw that artistic fiber, vibe in Candy."

She played with a band every Sunday afternoon at Cafe International. And he never missed an opportunity to cheer them on.

"There are many things that we love that are similar. It's nice to find someone who likes the same music as you. And all I listen to is jazz and he really likes jazz," said Candy.

So it was only fitting to hold the wedding ceremony where they found each other and fell in love. Family, friends, and jazz lovers packed the back patio Sunday at 11 a.m. as the two exchanged vows.

"Five years ago, my world changed as well. And I met the most amazing human I could've ever met in my life," said Candy in her vow. "And I am so honored to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and to get married here. I first saw you standing at the bar over there, the counter."

Cafe owner Zahra Saleh has officiated many weddings. But this one, she said, was extra special given the connections to Cafe International.

"Do you, Thomas, take this person, Candy, to be your lawful wedded partner?" Saleh asked Thomas in the ceremony.

"I do," said Thomas as he looked at Candy.

"I now pronounce you husband and wife, you may kiss the bride," declared Saleh.

The day ended how it all sort of began five years ago, Candy in her wedding dress playing the flute with a jazz band called Miles Ahead Ensemble, and Thomas watching the group perform from the counter.

"Beautiful, beautiful, dreams come true. This is our love story."

