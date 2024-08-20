Contra Costa County voters react to VP Harris accepting Democratic Party's nomination

Voters in Contra Costa County gathered to watch Vice President Kamala Harris accept the Democratic Party's nomination.

Barbara and Rick Palmieri said they watched almost every second of night one of the Democratic National Convention and were more than impressed.

"Last night was all the reasons why we're not only proud to be Americans but proud to be behind people that want the things that America stands for," said Barbara Palmieri.

Barbara and Rick Pamelieri said, for most of their lives, they were registered Republicans.

But in recent years, they've felt like the party they once believed in has lost its way.

"You know I just see the Trump campaign and just who he is and stands for, and it's like, it's almost like trying to be a dictator and it's just been really hard to even hear his voice for one thing," said Rick Palmieri.

Rick and Barbara Palmieri said they're now supporting Kamala Harris and the Democrats.

And they're not alone. KPIX also spoke with Ninan Fox, who said she too used to be a Republican but then changed to an independent.

Fox said she's also been impressed with the DNC so far.

"Really happy to see that Steve Kerr was selected to speak. He's just an awesome human being, and he's had a lot of accomplishments and I think he's very well respected. So I was posted excited to see him speak and I also thought that Hilary Clinton was a rock star," said Ninan Fox.

But not everyone KPIX spoke with was excited about the election.

Desiree Walton said she's not a fan of either candidate.

"I am so moderate that I have to choose, the last four times I have been able to vote, I've had to choose between the lesser of two evils, and it sucks," said Desiree Walton.

Desiree said the only candidate she's ever been excited about was Bernie Sanders. But still, she's engaged and curious about how the Trump-Harris debate will go.

Back with Barbara and Rick Palmieri, they said they're curious to see how the election plays out.

It's one they think will be consequential in how our country functions moving forward.

"There's things that I agree with with the Democratic Party, there's things I do not. But right now, simplifying what it means to be an American and what it means to stand for the platform that America was built on, which is the fact that I as an American have rights and I also have the privilege of voting and having a say in this democracy. And that is at risk," said Barbara Palmieri.