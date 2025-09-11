Sacred bronze monstrance stolen from Bay Area Catholic Church recovered

Authorities in the East Bay said they recovered a sacred object that was stolen from a Catholic Church last week.

According to Concord police, a thief stole a bronze monstrance from Saint Francis of Assisi parish on Oak Grove Road on Sep. 4. The monstrance, which stands three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds, was taken from the church's altar sometime during the morning hours.

In the Roman Catholic tradition, a monstrance is a vessel that holds and displays the consecrated host for worship.

Police said with the help of surveillance footage and area checks, an officer was able to locate the suspect nearby. The object was recovered at the suspect's home and he was arrested.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

Police shared a photo of a priest holding the monstrance when it was returned to the church.

A priest at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Concord holds a monstrance after it was recovered by Concord Police. The object was stolen from the church on Sep. 4, 2025. Concord Police Department

"Thanks to all your prayers and our Concord Police Department," the church said on its Facebook page in a post on Sunday.

Police have not released the suspect's name.