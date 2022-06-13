Watch CBS News
Local News

Collision, downed power lines block part of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

WALNUT CREEK –  A collision on Monday afternoon in Walnut Creek brought down power lines, prompting police to close down Ygnacio Valley Road in both directions between San Carlos Drive and Bancroft Road.

No information about injuries was immediately available.

In a post on Twitter about 12:30 p.m.,  Walnut Creek police asked motorists to avoid the area. 

There is no estimated time for reopening the road.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 1:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.