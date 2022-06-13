Collision, downed power lines block part of Ygnacio Valley Road in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK – A collision on Monday afternoon in Walnut Creek brought down power lines, prompting police to close down Ygnacio Valley Road in both directions between San Carlos Drive and Bancroft Road.
No information about injuries was immediately available.
In a post on Twitter about 12:30 p.m., Walnut Creek police asked motorists to avoid the area.
There is no estimated time for reopening the road.
