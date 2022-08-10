Students to honor Clayton middle schooler Braden Fahey after death following football practice

CLAYTON -- Students at Clayton's Diablo View Middle School will wear light blue on Thursday's first day of the school year in honor of Braden Fahey, the student who died last weekend after losing consciousness after a youth football practice Friday evening at Clayton Valley Charter High School.

As an ongoing tribute, Braden's family and friends have invited students to wear sports jerseys to school Monday to honor Braden's love of local sports teams.

Emergency responders were called to the school at 7:24 p.m. Friday and transported Braden to a hospital.

He died Sunday, according to a GoFundMe page started Monday by "Friends of Braden Fahey." It said Braden "suffered a severe medical emergency that took his life unexpectedly."

Braden played football for the Clayton Valley Athletic Association's Jr. Eagles Football and Cheer.

Diablo View Middle School principal Peter Fong released a statement through the school district, saying:

"Braden was a great friend, a beloved son and brother, a great teammate, an excellent student, and just an overall incredible person. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.

The death of a friend and loved one is tragic, and a sudden tragedy like this can have a profound effect on surviving students and the community at large, which is absolutely the case here. It is important that we recognize this loss and offer help. This is a sensitive issue for children, and we suggest that you talk with your children about their feelings.

The school has arranged to have counselors available to talk with students over the next several days and will also be available on the first day of school on August 11th. Students and families can reach out for support by contacting the school at (925) 672-0898.

On behalf of the Diablo View Middle School community, I want to extend our sincerest condolences to the Fahey family on this heartbreaking loss that no family should ever have to endure.

In tribute to Braden, his friends are going to be wearing light/baby blue on the first day of school and have invited all those who loved Braden to do the same. As an ongoing tribute, Braden's family and friends are encouraging people to wear sports jerseys on Mondays as a way of remembering him and paying tribute to his love of sports and our local teams.

Thank you for your time and please join us in continuing to send our positive thoughts, prayers and love to the Faheys."

The GoFundMe page started for the family's unexpected expenses had raised more than $91,000 of its $100,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.