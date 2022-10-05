Walnut Creek nail shop owner identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK -- A business owner, wife and mother of three has been identified as the person killed by a hit-and-run driver in Walnut Creek over the weekend.

The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash Saturday at around 7 p.m. at N. California Blvd. and Civic Drive. Walnut Creek police said she died of her injuries on Sunday.

The 44-year-old Le was the owner of Lavender Dreams Nail Spa ; her family said in a GoFundMe post she was trying to cross the street after leaving work when a car ran a red light and hit her.

Le left behind a husband and three children aged 12, 15 and 17 years old.

"Even now, it's still difficult to process that she is gone," the oldest daughter said on GoFundMe. "My father, in his sixties, worries most about me and my two siblings (me, 17, my sister, 15, and my brother, 12). The perpetrator has yet to be caught or identified. What they did was unforgivable; they took away a strong, loving, and kindhearted wife, mother, and friend. She was an irreplaceable person to all of us."

The family's online campaign has now surpassed its $25,000 goal.

Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four-door sedan. Police urged anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to contact the department at (925) 943-5844.