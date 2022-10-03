Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday night

WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident Saturday night that killed a woman downtown.

Police received several calls around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian down at N. California Blvd. and Civic Dr. Officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross N. California Blvd.

Police at scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Walnut Creek Craig Cannon via KPIX

Police said in a statement Sunday the victim sustained major injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.

The driver fled before police arrived. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four door sedan.

Walnut Creek police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to cotact them at (925) 943-5844.