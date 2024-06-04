Napa County child sex offender on life sentence denied parole

A man sent to state prison on a life sentence for child molestation was denied parole last week, according to the Napa County District Attorney's office.

Clifford Dilbert, 73, was convicted of four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a person under the age of 14, befriending a child for the purpose of committing a sex act, having one or more victims, and administering a controlled substance to his victims during the commission of his crimes, according to prosecutors.

Dilbert's parole has been denied for three years, the District Attorney's office said. People from the D.A.'s office and the victims were present at the parole hearing.

In 2004, Dilbert befriended three young victims that lived in his Napa apartment complex by offering them odd jobs. From there he lured them into his apartment, where he showed them pornography and offered them food, money, beer, cigarettes and cannabis before he sexually molested them.

Deputy District Attorney Kecia Lind argued at Dilbert's parole hearing that he should remain locked up because he had failed to take responsibility for his crimes and had blamed the victims, along with the cruel nature of his crimes and having a lack of remorse.

"Justice often requires more than the passage of time; it demands genuine accountability and remorse," said Lind in a statement released by her office on Monday. "By continuing to blame his victims and refusing to acknowledge his wrongdoing, Mr. Dilbert has shown he is unprepared to rejoin society."