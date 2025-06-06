Chase Center serving Filipino flavor to Warriors and Valkyries fans

San Francisco's Chase Center is keeping extra busy these days as the new home of the WNBA's Golden State Valkyries. But while the action heats up on the court, the arena continues to bring fans a familiar taste of the Bay Area.

One standout vendor is Sarap Shop, the first and only Filipino restaurant inside the arena. Owned by JP Reyes, the business has become a fan favorite for its bold flavors and cultural flair.

"I stopped by Sarap Shop to learn more about the Filipino flavors that await guests each game," Reyes said. "Being able to have this platform, serve our food, and tell our story has been an amazing experience."

Among the shop's most popular items is a unique twist on a classic: sinigang-spiced curly fries, the only curly fries in the building.

"It's cool to see people walking around, not knowing there's Filipino food here," Reyes said. "Our sign says 'Filipino Flavors,' and seeing fans stop, point, and smile. That's what it's all about."

Sarap Shop began as a food truck in the Bay Area, but its team saw a new opportunity through the Golden State Warriors' Taste Makers Program, an initiative designed to bring local food vendors into the Chase Center.

"When we first heard about the Taste Makers Program, which was designed to bring local food businesses into the Chase Center, it felt like a moonshot," said James Brillantes, Sarap Shop's chief operating officer. "We never expected to actually be selected."

Since joining the lineup of Chase Center vendors, Sarap Shop has served thousands of fans attending Warriors and Valkyries games with food that reflects the rich diversity of the Bay Area itself.

"Oh, definitely," Brillantes said when asked if the food experience connects with fans. "The food offerings here are so diverse. They really reflect San Francisco and the Bay Area."

For Reyes and Brillantes, being able to serve cultural dishes in such a high-profile venue is more than just a business opportunity. It's a chance to share heritage and history, one plate at a time.