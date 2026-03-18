List of sites named for Cesar Chavez spread across Bay Area cities

Authorities at Bay Area sites named after Cesar Chavez in the Bay Area are considering their next steps after allegations of rape and sexual abuse have emerged against the civil rights and labor leader.

Chavez, who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with Dolores Huerta in the 60s, which later became the United Farm Workers union, is accused of sexually abusing underage girls who marched in rallies with him in the 70s. On Wednesday, Huerta corroborated the allegations of abuse against young women and said in a prepared statement that she had two non-consensual "sexual encounters" with him that ended in pregnancy.

The allegations have led organizations to distance themselves from Chavez, who became the face of the Latino civil rights movement and whose name and image are found on schools, murals, and streets throughout the Bay Area, California, and other states. Chavez's birthday is currently a formal holiday in California, Utah, Arizona and Washington.

On Wednesday, the California State University said that while Chavez's historical legacy is honored across CSU campuses on statues, murals and building names, the university is committed to fostering respect, integrity, "and the safety and dignity of all members of our campus communities."

"We are carefully reviewing this information and considering appropriate courses of action," a CSU spokesperson said.

Bay Area, Salinas, Stockton sites named after Cesar Chavez:

Schools

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, San Francisco

Cesar E. Chavez Education Center, San Leandro

Cesar Chavez Middle School, Hayward

Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, East Palo Alto

Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union City

Cesar Chavez Elementary School, San Jose

César E. Chávez Elementary School, Salinas

Cesar Chavez High School, Stockton

College/university buildings

Cesar Chavez Student Center, San Francisco State University

Cesar E. Chavez Student Center, UC Berkeley

Cesar E. Chavez Library, San Jose City College

Libraries

Cesar E. Chavez Branch Library, Oakland

Cesar E. Chavez Library, San Jose City College

Cesar Chavez Central Library, Stockton

Cesar Chavez Library,

Parks, plazas

Plaza de César Chávez, San Jose

Cesar Chavez Park, Berkeley

Cesar Chavez Park, Oakland

Cesar Chavez Community Park, Salinas

Cesar Chavez Plaza, Stockton

Streets