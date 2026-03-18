List of sites named for Cesar Chavez spread across Bay Area cities
Authorities at Bay Area sites named after Cesar Chavez in the Bay Area are considering their next steps after allegations of rape and sexual abuse have emerged against the civil rights and labor leader.
Chavez, who co-founded the National Farm Workers Association with Dolores Huerta in the 60s, which later became the United Farm Workers union, is accused of sexually abusing underage girls who marched in rallies with him in the 70s. On Wednesday, Huerta corroborated the allegations of abuse against young women and said in a prepared statement that she had two non-consensual "sexual encounters" with him that ended in pregnancy.
The allegations have led organizations to distance themselves from Chavez, who became the face of the Latino civil rights movement and whose name and image are found on schools, murals, and streets throughout the Bay Area, California, and other states. Chavez's birthday is currently a formal holiday in California, Utah, Arizona and Washington.
On Wednesday, the California State University said that while Chavez's historical legacy is honored across CSU campuses on statues, murals and building names, the university is committed to fostering respect, integrity, "and the safety and dignity of all members of our campus communities."
"We are carefully reviewing this information and considering appropriate courses of action," a CSU spokesperson said.
Bay Area, Salinas, Stockton sites named after Cesar Chavez:
Schools
- Cesar Chavez Elementary School, San Francisco
- Cesar E. Chavez Education Center, San Leandro
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, Hayward
- Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, East Palo Alto
- Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union City
- Cesar Chavez Elementary School, San Jose
- César E. Chávez Elementary School, Salinas
- Cesar Chavez High School, Stockton
College/university buildings
- Cesar Chavez Student Center, San Francisco State University
- Cesar E. Chavez Student Center, UC Berkeley
- Cesar E. Chavez Library, San Jose City College
Libraries
- Cesar E. Chavez Branch Library, Oakland
- Cesar E. Chavez Library, San Jose City College
- Cesar Chavez Central Library, Stockton
- Cesar Chavez Library,
Parks, plazas
- Plaza de César Chávez, San Jose
- Cesar Chavez Park, Berkeley
- Cesar Chavez Park, Oakland
- Cesar Chavez Community Park, Salinas
- Cesar Chavez Plaza, Stockton
Streets
- Paseo de César Chávez, San Jose State University
- Cesar Chavez Street (formerly Army Street), San Francisco
- Cesar Chavez Drive, Brentwood
- Cesar Chavez Street, Salinas
- Cesar Chavez Way, Stockton