Man arrested following car-to-car shootout in Castro Valley

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Authorities in the East Bay have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Castro Valley last month that involved people in two vehicles.

According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the Eden Township substation were called to Castro Valley Boulevard and Baker Road on April 17 at 5 p.m.

Witnesses said that gunfire took place between the occupants of the vehicles. Deputies who responded to the scene did not find either vehicle or any victims.

Investigators said the victim had fired several rounds from a CO2-powered BB gun at a vehicle. In response, the driver of the second vehicle retrieved a firearm and fired multiple live rounds at the victim.

Deputies said the victim and suspect knew each other.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Donovan Wright of Oakland. With help from multiple units, deputies took Wright into custody at his apartment.

Deputies said a search of his home yielded an illegal assault rifle, two loaded revolvers and a small quantity of cocaine.

Wright was booked into the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Wright is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Tim Fang

