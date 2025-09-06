Jordan Walker's 2-run double in the 9th rallies Cardinals for a 3-2 win over Giants

Jordan Walker's two-run double highlighted a three-run ninth inning and rallied the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

The Cardinals' win spoiled a solid start by San Francisco's Justin Verlander, who threw six scoreless innings and passed Hall of Famer and Giants legend Gaylord Perry on the all-time strikeout list, moving into eighth place.

Ryan Walker (5-5) came in to pitch the ninth for the Giants. He gave up singles to Nolan Gorman and Masyn Wynn before hitting catcher Jimmy Crooks, loading the bases. Thomas Saggese singled, scoring Gorman, and Jordan Walker delivered his two-run double to left.

It was Ryan Walker's sixth blown save.

Riley O'Brien (4-0) threw one inning and earned the win.

The 42-year-old Verlander struck out the side in the sixth and finished with six strikeouts. Now in his 20th season, Verlander has 3,536 strikeouts. The three-time Cy Young Award winner gave up just three hits and did not walk a batter while throwing 88 pitches.

Cardinals starter Andre Pallante allowed two runs on five hits in six innings.

Jung Hoo Lee, Dominic Smith and Matt Chapman each had two hits for San Francisco.

The Giants broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the fourth. Casey Schmitt hit a sacrifice fly that scored Smith. Drew Gilbert followed with a double to left, driving in Chapman.

Key moment

With two on and one out in the fifth, Victor Scott II attempted to steal third but was thrown out by Patrick Bailey. Verlander got Lars Nootbaar to ground out to end the threat.

Key stat

The Giants didn't hit a home run, ending their streak of 18 games with a long ball. The run was one short of franchise record of 19 consecutive games with a home run that was set in 1947 (Sept. 5-23).

Up next

RHP Sonny Gray (12-8) will go for the Cardinals on Sunday. The Giants have not announced a starter.