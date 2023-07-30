Car passenger wounded in shooting on I-980 in Oakland, CHP says

OAKLAND — One person was shot in the face early Saturday as the car they were in merged onto Interstate Highway 980 at 11th Street in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said.

The victim, who was struck in the chin, was in the front passenger seat of the car when they heard gunshots from the right side of the vehicle, the CHP said in a statement.

Police were notified of the shooting at 4:07 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the CHP Oakland Area office at (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer Saldana.